Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan issues 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims

Pakistan issues 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims
Our Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 87 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 24 November to 04 December.

On the occasion, Charge d’ Affairs, Saad Ahmad Warraich wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey, a press release on Saturday said.   He further said that Pakistan remained committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims. “The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974,” it was added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024