Sunday, November 24, 2024
Pakistan Railways suspends train services amid PTI protests

Web Desk
11:28 AM | November 24, 2024
Pakistan Railways has suspended all train services on key routes in response to the PTI protests. The suspension affects routes between Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, including connections from Multan and Faisalabad to Rawalpindi.

Railway officials announced that all 25 trains scheduled for Sunday, November 24, have been canceled. Passengers with pre-booked tickets will receive full refunds, which will be processed at temporary counters set up at railway stations.

To maintain security, authorities have deployed a heavy police presence at stations and have completely restricted public entry. These measures aim to prevent any potential disruptions related to the ongoing protests.

