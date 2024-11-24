Parachinar in Crisis

The district of Khurram, particularly around Parachinar, has become the epicentre of a long-standing conflict. This region, already strained by years of unresolved tribal disputes, has seen a recent surge in violence, further exacerbated by a breakdown of law and order. Parachinar, a small yet strategic area that borders Afghanistan, has devolved into a war zone, caught in the grip of tribal feuds, land disputes, and incursions from across the border that perpetuate unrest and suffering.

The recent incidents of mass violence against civilians in Parachinar are a grim reminder of the state’s failure to maintain its writ in the region. The situation demands immediate and decisive action. Responsibility falls primarily on Pakistan’s security apparatus, including the Rangers, Frontier Corps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, and the armed forces. However, resolving this crisis requires more than just military intervention. It is equally incumbent on the provincial political leadership to leverage its authority and influence to mediate between warring factions. As part of the social contract, the state is obligated to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and to resolve such conflicts with urgency.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s recent decision to establish a high-powered commission to address the Khurram land dispute is a commendable step in the right direction. However, this initiative must translate into concrete action. The provincial leadership, deeply rooted in the region’s culture and traditions, is uniquely positioned to mediate and broker a lasting peace. Success in this endeavour would not only restore order in Khurram but also demonstrate the government’s ability to prioritise the welfare of its people over political distractions at the national level.

The stakes are high. Parachinar has become a flashpoint of national concern, with violence in the area increasingly taking on dangerous religious and sectarian dimensions. If unchecked, these divisions will further destabilise the region and erode national unity.