Patient passes away near Jhelum Bridge due to road closure

Gujar Khan - Ahead of the protest announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday, law enforcement authorities barricaded roads in Jhelum, Sohawa, Pind Dadan Khan, Gujar Khan, and Rawat, causing difficulties for commuters heading to Lahore and Rawalpindi. According to the details, all three bridges over the Jhelum River were blocked by goods containers, making it difficult for many passengers—including families, employees, students, and patients—to get to their destinations. A patient whose identity could not be verified, passed away near Jhelum Bridge in the limits of Sarai Alamgir while being transported by ambulance to DHQ Hospital in Jhelum due to road closure.

According to Jhelum police sources, the district was closed at five key points of entry and exit. These included the three Jhelum river bridges that connected district to Gujrat district via Sarai Alamgir; Mangla bridge that connected the district to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) via Mirpur; Missa Kiswal Bridge near Sohawa; Lillah Motorway Interchange M-2; Misri Mor point at Jhelum-Pind Dadan Khan road; and Sohawa-Chakwal dual-carriageway at GT Road in Sohawa.

Even though the Home Department had given go-ahead for deployment of a company of Rangers in Jhelum by Saturday, the sources claimed that more than 1,000 police personnel were on duty in the district and that the reinforcement of Rangers had not arrived until the report was filed Saturday evening.

In the midst of travel chaos, numerous commuters, including wedding processions and ambulances, resorted to a small ferry service to navigate the Jhelum River at Chak Nizam point, near Pind Dadan Khan.

This risky crossing became a vital link for those attempting to enter and exit the Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin districts, all due to the closure of land routes.

According to sources in P.D. Khan, local authorities had also suspended the service following the circulation of videos depicting perilous crossings on social media.

In the meantime, Gujar Khan Police blocked the GT Road in the Missa Kiswal neighborhood. Containers were also set up to block access to other locations, such as the dual carriageway between Mandra and Chakwal.

On the other hand, the local chapters of the PTI in Gujar Khan, Sohawa, and Jhelum areas appeared inactive in planning for participation in the ‘final call’ announced by incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan. Local leaderships of the party including MPAs remained underground amid the fear of police raids and arrests.