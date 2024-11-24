Sunday, November 24, 2024
People littering on streets, footpaths in Karachi to be fined

Our Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has initiated strict action against individuals and businesses discarding litter on streets and footpaths. Notices have been issued to restaurants and business establishments under the Sindh Local Government Act for littering in public spaces on Saturday. According to the KMC spokesperson, the authorities will take stern measures against those who violate the law by littering in public areas. Offenders may face fines of up to 50,000 rupees or be sentenced to up to three years in prison. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that municipal inspectors would act in accordance with the law and take necessary actions to address the issue. He further added that three hotels had already been issued notices for dumping waste on footpaths and public spaces. The establishments were warned that if the problem was not resolved within three days, legal action would follow. This move is part of Karachi’s ongoing efforts to maintain cleanliness and discourage public littering, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for the citizens.

Our Staff Reporter

