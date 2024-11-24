Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PJA concludes training course on forensic science

Our Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) successfully completed another comprehensive training  course on Saturday on analysis of forensic science, medico-legal, post-mortem, arms  and ammunition.

Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem  addressed the closing ceremony and emphasized the importance of confident and fearless  decision making by judicial officers.

The DG PJA said that the training programme had been designed to enhance  knowledge and skills of judicial officers in handling criminal cases involving forensic evidence,  medico-legal issues, post-mortem reports, arms and ammunition training.  The programme covered various aspects of forensic science, including the DNA analysis, fingerprint  analysis, and forensic toxicology.

He also highlighted the academy’s commitment to provide modern training courses that cater to the latest requirements.  “The Punjab Judicial Academy is committed to provide ongoing training and education to judicial officers  to enhance their skills and knowledge in dispensing justice”, the DG reiterated.  He said the PJA had been conducting various training programmes for judicial officers on different  aspects of law and justice and this series of training programme would continue.  He also distributed certificates amongst the participants. During the training programme, a literary session namely “Naamwar” (Renowned) was also  organized which was attended by the renowned poet Abbas Tabish who emphasized that literature  teaches humanity.  The course was attended by 30 judicial officers, including additional district and sessions judges,  senior civil judges, and civil judges.

Barrister Saif criticizes government over PTI protest crackdown

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024