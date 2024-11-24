PM Shehbaz directs speakers to address PPP grievances

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the speakers of the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly to address the grievances of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The prime minister chaired a meeting in Model Town to discuss the country’s political situation, with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in attendance.

Sources revealed that Shehbaz Sharif tasked both speakers with playing a role in resolving PPP's concerns. Previously, the prime minister had formed a committee to address these grievances, which includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and other key members of the government, including Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, and Bashir Ahmed Memon.

The committee has been tasked with engaging in detailed consultations with PPP representatives to ensure political collaboration and resolve any outstanding issues. They will also negotiate with PPP’s nominated members to finalize the future strategy.