Police arrest PTI leaders and workers ahead of Islamabad protest

Police have begun arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers attempting to join the protest in Islamabad. According to sources, several prominent PTI members have been detained as part of a widespread crackdown.

Among those arrested is Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Dogar from Multan, who was taken to an undisclosed location while en route to the capital. Zain Qureshi, Moeenuddin Qureshi, and Rana Tufail Noon were also apprehended. Additionally, PTI MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan from Chichawatni was taken into custody along with his vehicle.

Large-scale operation in Islamabad

Police sources revealed that 27 teams conducted a late-night search operation across various areas of Islamabad, resulting in the arrest of more than 200 PTI workers, including women.

Security measures intensified

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, emphasized that a comprehensive security plan has been put in place to ensure the safety of citizens and property. He warned that any individuals causing harm or creating disturbances would face strict action.

Addressing road closures, IG Rizvi assured the public that access to the airport remains uninterrupted, with at least one lane kept open wherever roads are restricted.

The situation remains tense as authorities continue to enforce security measures in anticipation of the planned protest.