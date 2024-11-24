Political Limbo

Will they, won’t they? Is this the final call, the second final call, or yet another ultimatum for the so-called “stolen mandate” government? Or is it simply a fresh round of brinkmanship and negotiation? At this point, no one can say for certain. Reports suggest that PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has stated that consultations are ongoing within the party to decide whether to proceed with the planned protest or back down, given discussions with the interior ministry. Now we wait.

From an objective perspective, backing down would be a prudent choice. The timing of the protest, coinciding with the scheduled visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, raises significant concerns. Lukashenko’s visit involves high-level consultations with the government, a meeting crucial for Pakistan’s foreign relations. Belarus, a strategic ally of Russia, often plays a mediating role in international affairs. Any disruption to this visit could harm Pakistan’s diplomatic standing, particularly as the world becomes increasingly polarised between emerging power blocs.

At a time when Pakistan needs to maintain balanced and proactive diplomacy, the PTI must prioritise national interests over political theatrics. The party would do well to avoid repeating past missteps, which have already drawn criticism for prioritising its power struggle over the nation’s international relations. However, with PTI’s unpredictable track record, there’s no certainty that common sense will prevail. By the time this editorial is read, the protest might already be back on track, regardless of the potential fallout.

More troublingly, whether this specific protest goes ahead or is postponed, the broader issue remains unchanged. Pakistan’s heartland—its key cities along the Lahore-Islamabad motorway—continues to brace for disruption. The looming threat of violence forces the state to prioritise internal security over addressing external challenges, such as the mounting tensions on its borders. This cycle of turmoil will persist as long as PTI clings to the belief that street agitation is its sole path back to power.