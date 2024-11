MOHMAND - Pakistan Peoples’ Party has been serving the people without discrimination and has laid a network of development works in the tribal districts. ZA Bhutto was the first leader to declare Qadianis as non-believers in the finality of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the Constitution. Addressing a public gathering, the PPP Mohmand leaders said that despite paying large amounts in monthly taxes, they said, roads in Mohmand remain in ruins.