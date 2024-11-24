President of Belarus to visit Pakistan tomorrow

At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will undertake three-day official visit to Pakistan from tomorrow.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings will also be signed during the visit.

The visit of the President of Belarus reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.