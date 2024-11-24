PTI remains stuck to its protest plan in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday remained stuck to its protest plan in Islamabad today (Sunday) as the party turned down a request of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to withdraw the call in the light of Islamabad High Court (IHC) order.

The interior minister made a telephonic contact with Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan and held a detailed discussion on the current political situation arising out of ‘final call’ of the party of former prime minister Imran Khan. Naqvi informed Gohar about the situation after the IHC order that disallowed the PTI to protest in the Red Zone of the capital. ‘We are bound by the court’s order and cannot allow any rallies, processions, or sit-ins in the city,’ the minister was quoted as saying this by the interior ministry.

He also informed Gohar regarding the upcoming visit of the 80-member Belarusian delegation, led by the President of Belarus, from November 24 to 27, to Islamabad. He explained that the Belarusian delegation will arrive in Islamabad today (Sunday), while the President of Belarus will be arriving on 25th of this month and the delegation will stay in Islamabad until November 27.

Gohar said that he would inform regarding the final decision after consultation with the party.

Later in the evening, chairman PTI told a private TV channel that they would hold a protest in Islamabad today as it was the decision of PTI chief Imran Khan. He said that the final decision rested with Khan when it comes to withdraw the same. Separately, the interior minister ruled out the possibility of any talks with the opposition party saying that no committee has been formed to negotiate with it. A spokesman of the interior ministry also clarified that cellular phone, internet and wi-fi services would remain suspended in those areas of the country where the situation of security was precarious. He added that mobile phone and internet services would remain functional in remaining parts of the country.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) also issued a security alert warning that terrorists can target PTI’s protest scheduled for today in Islamabad’s Red Zone.