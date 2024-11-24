Sunday, November 24, 2024
Punjab police register three FIRs against Bushra Bibi

Punjab police register three FIRs against Bushra Bibi
November 24, 2024
LAHORE  -  At least three separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered by police on Saturday against former first lady Bushra Bibi in different districts of Punjab province in connection with her statement in which she claimed a foreign conspiracy in the ouster of the PTI government.

In a video message on Thursday, PTI founder Imran Khan’s spouse had claimed that some foreign powers were unhappy over his religious posture of walking barefoot in Madina.

Three FIRs were filed against her on Friday in the districts of Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab on Friday under Section 126 and Article 29 of the Telegraph Act,1885.

According to the FIRs, the cases were filed against Bushra Bibi as her comments were against the “foreign policy, high-level affairs and mutual public interest” of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and had harmed the sentiments of citizens. They said her remarks amounted to a “conspiracy” against Pakistan.

Barrister Saif criticizes government over PTI protest crackdown

