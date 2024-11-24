Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RDA inflows rise to $8.95b in Oct

NEWS WIRE
November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to $8.953 billion by the end of October 2024 as compared to $8.749 billion by September (2024) end. The data showed that the inflows of remittances during October were recorded at $204 million as compared to $168 million in September and $165 million in August 2024, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan. The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 11,336 to 757,587 in October 2024 from 746,251 accounts in September 2024.

By the end of October, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $393 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $687 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $45 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

Barrister Saif criticizes government over PTI protest crackdown

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024