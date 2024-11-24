Rift emerges within PTI leadership ahead of Islamabad protest

A significant rift has surfaced within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership just hours before the party's caravan was scheduled to depart for Islamabad on Sunday. According to sources, the dispute arose between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former first lady Bushra Bibi over who would lead the procession from Peshawar.

Both Gandapur and Bushra Bibi reportedly wanted to head the caravan, resulting in a heated exchange on Sunday morning. Gandapur is said to have asserted that Bushra Bibi, not holding an official political position within the party, should refrain from leading the rally.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Bushra Bibi would not participate in the protest due to health reasons, sources indicate that she has been actively involved in PTI affairs since early November. She chaired several meetings in Peshawar and oversaw preparations for the Islamabad demonstration, which aims to demand the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Insiders claim that Imran Khan has advised Bushra Bibi to avoid active political participation. Her spokesperson, Mashal Yousafzai, confirmed on Saturday that the former first lady would skip the rally due to health concerns.

The internal conflict comes as PTI gears up for a significant protest on November 24, following Imran Khan's "final call" for nationwide demonstrations. Khan has condemned what he calls a "stolen mandate," the arrests of PTI members, and the recent passage of the 26th amendment, which he claims bolsters a "dictatorial regime."

As the party prepares for the protest, the internal discord raises questions about PTI’s unity and leadership strategy at a critical moment.