Sunday, November 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rift emerges within PTI leadership ahead of Islamabad protest

Rift emerges within PTI leadership ahead of Islamabad protest
Web Desk
2:43 PM | November 24, 2024
National

A significant rift has surfaced within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership just hours before the party's caravan was scheduled to depart for Islamabad on Sunday. According to sources, the dispute arose between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former first lady Bushra Bibi over who would lead the procession from Peshawar.

Both Gandapur and Bushra Bibi reportedly wanted to head the caravan, resulting in a heated exchange on Sunday morning. Gandapur is said to have asserted that Bushra Bibi, not holding an official political position within the party, should refrain from leading the rally.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Bushra Bibi would not participate in the protest due to health reasons, sources indicate that she has been actively involved in PTI affairs since early November. She chaired several meetings in Peshawar and oversaw preparations for the Islamabad demonstration, which aims to demand the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

President of Belarus to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Insiders claim that Imran Khan has advised Bushra Bibi to avoid active political participation. Her spokesperson, Mashal Yousafzai, confirmed on Saturday that the former first lady would skip the rally due to health concerns.

The internal conflict comes as PTI gears up for a significant protest on November 24, following Imran Khan's "final call" for nationwide demonstrations. Khan has condemned what he calls a "stolen mandate," the arrests of PTI members, and the recent passage of the 26th amendment, which he claims bolsters a "dictatorial regime."

As the party prepares for the protest, the internal discord raises questions about PTI’s unity and leadership strategy at a critical moment.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024