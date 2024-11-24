Roads closed, Islamabad, Lahore sealed ahead of PTI’s showdown today

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - All major crossings and roads have been closed with the help of shipping containers and internet services facing interruption as authorities sealed Islamabad and Lahore ahead of a planned rally by supporters of imprisoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

This marks the second time in as many months that authorities have taken such measures to prevent tens of thousands of protesters from gathering in the federal capital to demand Imran Khan’s release. The rally is scheduled for today (Sunday).

Islamabad Police arrested more than 200 PTI workers who are already hiding in the federal capital for Sunday’s protest. According to police sources, twenty seven teams conducted a search operation in various areas of Islamabad last night and arrested two hundred PTI miscreants. These included men and women. Arms and weapons were also recovered from them, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The lockdown coincides with a visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Islamabad on Monday. Reportedly, the Interior Ministry is also considering suspending mobile phone services in parts of the country. On Friday, the National Highways and Motorway Police announced closures of key routes for maintenance.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, with authorities citing intelligence reports of angry protesters planning to create a law-and-order situation and cause damage to public and private property during Sunday’s rally.

Shipping containers in various colours, a familiar sight in Islamabad, have been set up on key roads to control traffic flow. Authorities have also deployed containers to block roads and highways connecting PTI strongholds in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to prevent demonstrators from reaching Islamabad.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that he would lead the march from the northwest and claimed arrangements were in place to clear any hurdles or blockades.

Imran Khan has been in prison for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases. A three-day lockdown was similarly imposed in Islamabad last month during a security summit.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned of possible terrorist attacks during the PTI’s protest rally. NACTA issued a secret alert on Saturday stating that the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was planning attacks during the PTI protest in the federal capital on Sunday.

The alert which is shared with provincial governments, intelligence and law enforcement agencies says several terrorists affiliated with the group have already crossed the Pak-Afghan border and entered many cities on November 19 and 20, and could carry out terrorist attacks. The alert further says public gatherings and rallies are believed to be targeted by the terrorists on November 24. The alert says there is a credible threat of terrorism from Fitna al-Khawarij during the PTI’s possible protest in Islamabad and urged law enforcement agencies to maintain extreme vigilance and remain on high alert

‘30,000 police, FC personnel deployed’

Security and police sources say the recovery of weapons from the arrested PTI workers indicates potential threat of unrest during PTI’s November 24 protest. Police sources say strict legal action is being taken against the arrested miscreants.

Over 30,000 police and Frontier Constabulary troops acquired by federal government from provinces are being deployed to protect vital state installations and buildings in the federal capital. Police personnel would also be used to prevent PTI protestors from reaching to the Parliament House.

Lahore Shutdown: Bus terminals closed, city entry and exit points sealed, Police crackdown on PTI Leaders and Workers

‘Lahore sealed ahead of PTI protest’

The Punjab’s capital Lahore is under a virtual lockdown as authorities intensify measures to prevent PTI supporters from joining the party’s final protest in Islamabad today. The district administration has closed all major entry and exit points of the city, including key motorways while a heavy crackdown on PTI leaders and workers was conducted in recent days.

The Motorway Police shut down several major motorways connecting Lahore to other cities, including Islamabad, Sialkot, and Multan. Shipping containers have been placed at crossings like the Babu Sabu Interchange where heavy police contingents are also deployed. Traffic was being diverted from Babu Sabu Chowk towards Thokar Niaz Baig, causing severe disruptions and problems for the public.

Lahore Ring Road, a crucial artery linking various parts of the city, has also been closed. Containers have been placed at Shahdara, blocking the Ravi River Bridge, while multiple routes at Saggian, Al-Saeed Chowk, and Sheikhupura have been sealed. Traffic flow from Imamia Colony and Barkat Colony has been halted as well. The city’s Metro Bus service was completely suspended, leaving commuters stranded and scrambling for alternative transport. Additionally, all bus terminals along blocked routes have been shut down, further exacerbating travel difficulties for intercity passengers.

The roads are closed by motorway police citing maintenance work, which began on November 22. Affected routes include M-1 (Islamabad to Peshawar), M-2 (Islamabad to Lahore), M-3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem), M-4 (Pindi Bhattian to Multan), M-11 (Lahore to Sialkot), and M-14 (Hakla to Yarik).

‘Police crackdown and arrests’

In view of PTI planned protest rally, Lahore police launched a city-wide crackdown in last few days on PTI leaders and workers. Over 70 PTI members were detained during raids in areas such as Johar Town, Mustafa Town, Samanabad, Iqbal Town, and Defence. Other locations targeted include Mughalpura, Shalamar, Garhi Shahu, and Kot Lakhpat.

Police sources reveal that several PTI leaders have gone into hiding, while rank-and-file workers and employees have been arrested. Raids have specifically targeted homes of individuals accused of inciting protests. As part of ongoing crackdown, the police also detained 107 PTI workers. According to sources, more arrests are expected as the crackdown continues. The police have cited 65 FIRs filed against PTI members in the aftermath of the May 9 incidents, with 1,909 individuals still wanted for various charges.

The security measures have caused widespread disruption for Lahore’s residents. Major transport routes remain paralysed with long traffic jams reported around Babu Sabu Interchange and Thokar Niaz Baig. Thousands of containers placed at key junctions have further hindered movement, while the closure of bus terminals has left intercity passengers stranded.