Sunday, November 24, 2024
Schools in Islamabad, Rawalpindi closed amid PTI protest

Web Desk
7:44 PM | November 24, 2024
National

All educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed on Monday due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the capital.

The Islamabad district administration is expected to issue a formal notification soon.

A spokesperson confirmed that the closure decision was taken considering the prevailing situation and will apply to all institutions in the federal capital.

Additionally, the Private Schools Association has announced the closure of schools, citing security concerns and advising parents to keep their children at home.

The PTI protest has led to blocked roads and significant traffic disruptions in Islamabad, raising security concerns across the city.

