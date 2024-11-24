Sindh CM calls for constitutional protection of 1991 water accord

KARACHI - In a vibrant celebration of World Children’s Day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah brought together children, parents, community leaders, NGOs, and government officials for an awareness walk. The event aimed to emphasize the importance of children’s rights and the collective responsibility to ensure their protection and well-being. Observed globally on November 20 each year, World Children’s Day serves as a reminder to advocate for the rights and welfare of children. Recognising this significance, the SCPA, under the Social Welfare Department, organised the walk.

Led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah participants, including children, parents, and community members, marched enthusiastically in white shirts and caps adorned with child protection messages, carrying banners and placards pledging support for children’s rights. The event also provided a platform for children to share their opinions and concerns, fostering empowerment and community engagement. Two medical camps, set up by 1122 Sindh, offered medical assistance to participants, while a robust security plan ensured a safe and peaceful environment.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressing the gathering, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to children’s rights. He said, “Children are the most precious members of our society, and they hold the potential to shape the future of our nation. “As the Chief Minister of Sindh, I pledge my government’s unwavering dedication to nurturing, protecting, and empowering our children. Together, we must shield them from harm, provide them with education, healthcare, and opportunities, and lay the foundation for a prosperous society,” he said.

Over the past five years, the SCPA has successfully addressed 6,780 cases of child protection, reunited 2,604 missing children with their families, prevented 220 child marriages, and rescued 287 kidnapped children. With a 24/7 Child Protection Helpline assisting over 168,000 calls and 30 operational Child Protection Units across the province, Sindh continues to ensure children’s safety and well-being.

Minister of Social Welfare Tariq Ali Talpur, in his speech, highlighted the government’s initiatives and achievements in child protection. “World Children’s Day is a powerful reminder of our duty to protect our children, our future,” he said and added that the overwhelming support for this walk reflects our collective commitment.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called for constitutional protection of the 1991 Water Accord, emphasising that the provincial government will never compromise on Sindh’s water share.

“The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demands constitutional protection for the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991, despite its shortcomings, to ensure its implementation in true letter and spirit.” This he said while replying to a question during a media talk at the World Children’s Day celebrations at Nissan-e-Pakistan. CM Shah said,. The chief minister clearly said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would never compromise on Sindh’s water rights. He reiterated the party’s longstanding opposition to the Kalabagh Dam, a position that dates back to the time of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who staged a historic sit-in at Kamo Shaheed in district Ghotki.

Talking about the party’s role as the representative of Sindh, Mr Shah said, “The PPP is the true voice of Sindh, and we will not allow a single drop of Sindh’s water to be taken away.” His remarks underscore the province’s consistent resistance to projects perceived as harmful to its water rights.

The CM emphasised the necessity for full implementation of the 1991 Water Accord and urged that it be granted constitutional protection to safeguard Sindh’s water rights.

He also pointed out the PPP’s significant position in the province, saying that it [PPP] holds a two-thirds majority in the Sindh Assembly and represents over 70 per cent of the province’s population.

The Chief Minister concluded by expressing that the people of Sindh have faith in the PPP, not only because we serve them but also because we protect their rights.” He reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring equitable water distribution and protecting the interests of the province.