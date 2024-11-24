Sunday, November 24, 2024
SNGPL gas and RLNG cargos

November 24, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

SNGPL has recently introduced a fixed charge of Rs 1,000 for all consumers, raising questions about its justification. The company’s infrastructure has already been funded, and no improvements or replacements are apparent.

Ironically, since these charges appeared on bills, gas supply reliability has deteriorated. SNGPL pipelines are frequently empty during peak hours and at night.

Meanwhile, the government has requested the deferment of six RLNG cargos to next year, and SNGPL has announced limited gas supplies for the current year. How can the CEO, board of directors, and the Ministry of Energy justify their positions, salaries, and perks when they fail to deliver the company’s sole product to Pakistanis?

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER, P.ENGR,

Islamabad.

