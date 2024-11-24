Universities to help solve industrial issues: PU VC

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that the universities have to play a role to provide solutions to the problems, faced by industries in Pakistan. He was addressing the concluding ceremony of ‘Hailey Research Week 2024’ organised by the Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) here on Saturday.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Abuzar Shad, delegates from USA, Dubai, economists, industrialists, educationists from various universities of Pakistan, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that if everyone works together to get Pakistan out of the economic crisis, success will be achieved. He congratulated the organizers for organizing a meaningful event. He said that through such events, students get to learn from the experiences of experts. Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad extended heartfelt gratitude to LCCI for their collaboration, panelists for their invaluable contributions and participation. He said that the insights will not only guide our students but also inspire new strategies for addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges. He said that Hailey Research Week continues to offer a platform for bridging academia and industry, fostering dialogue and empowering the next generation of leaders. He said that the discussion revolved around pressing economic challenges facing Pakistan’s business sector and proposed actionable solutions focusing on entrepreneurship, economic sustainability, and innovation.