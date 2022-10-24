Share:

ISLAMABAD-As many as 11 power projects with accumulative capacity of 6,369MW under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been commissioned while 10 more projects are under various stages of development.

According to data, in the energy mix of CPEC power projects, coal is leading with 8,220MW, hydel 3,428MW, Solar 1,000MW and wind 400MW. The projects already completed are included 1,320MW each Sahiwal Coal Power, Port Qasim, China-HUB Coal Power, 660MW Engro Thar Power and Mine, 330MW HUBCO Thar, 720MW Karot Hydropower, 400MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, 100MW UEP Wind Farm, 99MW Three Gorge Wind Power Projects, 50MW each Sachal Wind Farm and Hydro China Dawood Wind.

The projects which are under various stages of development are included 1,320MW Shanghai Electric (TCB-1) and Mine, 330MW ThalNova Thar Power, Azad 700.7MW Azad Pattan Hydropower Project, 1,124MW Kohala Hydropower, 884MW Suki Kinari Hydropower, 1,320MW Thar (Oracle) Coal Plant, 600MW Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, 300MW Gwadar Coal/Solar Power Plant and 50MW each Cacho Wind Power and Westren Energy Pvt Ltd. 330MW ThalNova Thar Power Project will start generation by December while 1,320MW Shanghai Electric will commence its generation before the next summer season. There are some six potential power projects which is expected to be included in CPEC in future are 640MW Mahl Hydropower, 135MW Taunsa Hydropower, 350MW Toren More Hydropower, 260MW Jameshill More Hydropower and 80 Phander Hydropower Projects.