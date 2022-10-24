Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Sunday that 3-day supplemen­tary national anti-polio campaign would be launched in the district from today (October 24), during which 767,880 children under five years of age would be adminis­tered vaccine.

Addressing the opening ceremo­ny of anti-polio campaign at Prima­ry Health Centre Maradpur, he said that following the polio virus found in sewerage water, a supplemen­tary national anti-polio campaign was being launched in Sialkot like other 12 districts of the province.

He said that after previous cam­paigns, in the test of two environ­mental samples of Sialkot, the report of polio virus had come neg­ative while one test was pending.

The DC said that a total of 2,878 teams were formed to protect 767,880 children under five years of age from polio virus, out of which, 2,676 mobile teams would go door-to-door to administer an­ti-polio drops to children in four tehsils, 133 fixed teams will go to dispensaries, primary and rural health centres and hospitals, while 69 transit teams would adminis­ter polio vaccine to children at bus stands, important inter-sections and railway stations.

He said that 536 Area In-charge, 129 UCMOs would also perform duties, while assistant commis­sioners at the tehsil level and DC at district level would review the per­formance of teams on a daily basis.

The DC said that in 100 union councils of the district, 6,484 children of seasonal migrant families would be vaccinated on a priority basis.

Earlier, DC Abdullah Khurram Ni­azi, DPO Kamran Faisal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R) Rizwan Mehmood and lo­cal leaders launched the campaign by administrating ant-polio drops to children at BHU Muradpur.