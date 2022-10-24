Share:

LAHORE - The Ali Embroidery ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-2) will commence today (Monday) here at SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd, will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), players and their families and tennis lovers will also be present on the occasion. All the final matches of the prestigious Asian Junior event will be played on Oct 28. Meanwhile, Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will also take place from Oct 24 to 28 at the same venue. Top players from Punjab will vie for the trophies, medals and certificates in the different categories including Boys/Girls U-14, Boys/Girls U-14 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6.