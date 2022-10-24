Share:

RAWALPINDI -Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday managed to recover over 26 kg narcotics and 145 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of four accused. According to an ANF spokesman, the ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, recovered 135 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger going to Saudi Arabia and 10 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a female passenger. In another operation, ANF recovered over 10 kg hashish from the possession of two accused netted from Hyderabad. The ANF and FC in a joint operation, managed to recover over 16 kg hashish from Orakzai area. Separate cases have been registered against the accused, the spokesman said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.