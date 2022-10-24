Share:

ISLAMABAD -Saadhay 14 August concluded 100 performances in Karachi on October 17, ‘22, thanks to the fervent support of the city’s ardent theatre enthusiasts. The play is set to break records in Islamabad starting on November 9 after receiving a great deal of love and acclaim in Karachi. People of all ages and genders are eagerly awaiting the performance to begin in a packed theatre. Every single performance of “Saadhay 14 August,” a script by the legendary Anwar Maqsood, directed by Dawar Mehmood (KopyKats Productions) was able to accomplish this and much more. The play, which attracted audiences from all walks of life and of all ages on a daily basis, is a theatrical production which has performed 100 performances in a single city. Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi, the leaders of the Indo-Pak Partition, are shown as being brought before a court to determine if the idea of partitioning India into two countries was beneficial to the Pakistan and India of today. The play’s startlingly accurate depiction of Pakistan and India, which also addressed the political and social volatility both nations are experiencing, really got people to ponder and applaud the idea. Gandhi and Jinnah are sent to Kashmir, Lahore, New Delhi, and ultimately London to determine whether or not they made the right choice. Saadhay 14 August, a satire comedy, was thoroughly entertaining and interestingly relevant to our times.

The play, which features some brilliant theatre actors, was first presented ten years ago on August 14. Pawnay 14 August marked the beginning of a tri-logical series, followed by Sawa 14 August, and now, Saadhay 14 August, to mark the conclusion of the series. Saadhay 14 August made its debut at Karachi’s Arts Council on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan. Anwar Maqsood’s immaculate writing was successfully brought to life by Dawar Mehmood, whose superb direction lifts the play to a whole new level. When asked about his hopes for Islamabad, Mehmood said, “We aim to surpass the fans’ expectations in Islamabad just like we did in Karachi.” Saadhay 14 August is the true embodiment of how a serious subject may be presented in a light-hearted, enjoyable, and amusing way while maintaining the audience’s attention.