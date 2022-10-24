Share:

LAHORE - All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) Central President Ashraf Bhatti has said that an agreed national policy for debt relief and economic development was inevitable. Talking to a representative delegation of businessmen here Sunday, he said that getting rid of external debt and increasing country’s economic resources was inevitable and for this purpose, collective efforts and wisdom, as shown by all the institutions for exclusion from FATF’s gray list, was need of the hour. Pakistan’s exclusion from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was definitely a great achievement, he said and asserted that same formula should also be adopted for getting rid of foreign debt and for the development of national economy and people’s prosperity. Ashraf Bhatti said business community had an important role in the country’s economy, therefore, the trade bodies must be consulted in the economic policy formulation process.

He suggested the govt to ensure an enabling and business friendly environment so as to flourish economy speedily and give an end to poverty through employment generation. He assured that business community would extend all possible cooperation to the govt by playing its due role for betterment of the economy.