The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a report from the interior and foreign ministries into the alleged killing of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Barrister Shoaib Razaq moved the plea against the alleged killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Hearing the plea, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked about the body of the senior journalist.

Where is the body of Arshad Sharif? asked IHC CJ. The body is currently in Nairobi, Barrister Shoaib Razaq replied.

The IHC while issuing notices to the secretary of the interior and foreign secretary summoned a report into the alleged killing of a Pakistani journalist in Kenya by tomorrow.

The court also ordered foreign office officials to immediately meet the family of the bereaved journalist.