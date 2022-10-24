Share:

LAHORE-Muhammad Ashfaq, a golf professional of Karachi Airmen Golf Club, prevailed over golfing giants to clinch the 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship 2022 title at PAF Skyview Golf Course.

When the final 18 holes came to an end, his score of gross 67 represented an illuminated effort, giving him a commendable aggregate score of 206, ten under.

The established ones like Shahid Javed, Matloob Ahmed, Tallat Ijaz and A Zahoor were bracketed at a championship aggregate score of 208, two shots behind Ashfaq. Besides these four champions, M Naeem finished at 210, M Shabbir 211, Ashiq Hussain 212, M Alam 212 and M Sajjad 213.

In the amateur category, champion was Salman Jehangir with three rounds scores of 70, 73, 73 and an aggregate of 216. Qasim Ali Khan ended up as runner-up with an aggregate of 220 while Damil Ataullah came third with a total of 221. The net section winners were Nosherwan (first), M Shoaib (second) and Ahmed Jibran (third).

A big development for ladies golf in Pakistan, actively and persistently lobbied for by Dr. Asma Shami, is that they are a part of World Amateur Golf Rankings and their performances are under review perpetually. The requirement they have to meet is to compete over 54 holes, from white tees, over three days. In this championship, the top lady after a nail-biting competition between top three golfers, Hamna Amjad (AGC) emerged as title winner with a three-round score of 75, 82, 77 aggregated to 234. Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) thrilling finish of 236 strokes gave her second position with a total of 236, Aania Farooq (AGC) managed third (237) and Suneya Osama (Garrison) fourth (259).

In other ladies events, Hadia Osama won the first gross, Shahzadi Gulfam second and Dr Fouzia third gross. Dr Shaheen Irfan secured first net, Minna Zainab second net and Aliha Amjad third net. In Senior Professionals Event, Muhammed Akram was winner while Junior Professional Event was won by M Sahil. The winner in Senior Professional Category was Air Cdre Tariq Usman Abbas, the invitational category winners were GP Capt Asim Hafeez, first gross, Tariq Usman 2nd gross and Sqn Ldr Sheraz Wahab 3rd gross while Capt Ali Ejaz first net, Ch Amir Akram 2nd net and Brig Irfan Iftikhar 3rd net.

At the conclusion of the event, the prizes were awarded to top performers by Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi SI(M) in the presence of Air Commodore M Imran Pervaiz, Vice President, PAF Skyview Sports Complex, Brig Sajid Akram (R) Honorary Secretary, PGA, Col Asif Mehdi of PGA, Dr Asma Shami, Head of Ladies Golf, PGF, golf professionals and participating players. The guest of honor also announced a reward for the green keepers for bringing excellence to the golf course.