LAHORE - Athar Mehmood’s splendid figures of 6-40 engineered Northern’s dominating 9-wicket win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day three of what was the fifth-round encounter of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. This was Northern’s third win of the season and has furthered consolidated their position at the top of the six-team points table. SCORES IN BRIEF: KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 175, 38.5 overs (Waqar Ahmed 35; Aamir Jamal 5-38, Athar Mehmood 3-95) AND 121 all out, 37 overs (Rehan Afridi 29; Athar Mehmood 6-40, Mehran Mumtaz 2-20) beat NORTHERN 249 all out, 61.2 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 114; Ihsanullah 5-70, Imran Khan Snr 3-70) AND 48-1, 20.1 overs (M Huraira 23) by 9 wickets. BALOCHISTAN 269 all out, 90.5 overs (Haseebullah 67, Imran Butt 60; Ghulam Mudassar 5-73, Abrar Ahmed 3-93) AND 56-3, 22 overs (Imran Butt 24) vs SINDH 390 all out, 123 overs (Saud Shakeel 187*, Fawad Alam 51; Asad Shafiq 2-37, Kashif Bhatti 2-48).