QUETTA - The provincial government has given the approval to set up Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau in Quetta, a department for the im­provement of the traffic system and road infrastructure. An of­ficial of Balochistan government while talking to APP said that the provincial government had al­ready taken measures to improve the traffic system and road infra­structure for the safety of road users. To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the gov­ernment had also been consider­ing making further legislation on traffic rules. He said the unavail­ability of designated parking ar­eas was the main factor of traffic jams in the provincial capital city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused a nuisance to the other road users, he added. The government has also approved the establishment of Balochistan Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide better transport facili­ties to the people. The provincial government has decided to form a special protection unit for the security of foreign nationals and projects, he added.