e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Thursday | November 10, 2022
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
11:41 AM | November 10, 2022
Mediterranean region ‘most affected’ by climate change: UfM
11:34 AM | November 10, 2022
PM Shehbaz mobilized Int’l community to help Pakistan flood victims: Ahsan
11:10 AM | November 10, 2022
Bilawal seeks compensation, not charity or reparations, for flood damages
11:06 AM | November 10, 2022
FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom
10:48 AM | November 10, 2022
Justice Faez Esa resents roads’ closure by protesters in Islamabad
Cartoon
Share:
Share
Tweet
AT LEAST WE AREN’T OUT THERE TRYING TO KEEP UP WITH INFLATION.
Share
Tweet
Share:
RELATED NEWS
October 12, 2022
Cartoon
October 13, 2022
Cartoon
October 15, 2022
Cartoon
October 16, 2022
Cartoon
Top Stories
November 10, 2022
Brilliant Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after 13 years
November 10, 2022
COAS urges troops to stay focused on professional duties
12:49 PM | November 09, 2022
New Zealand opt to bat first against Pakistan in T20 World Cup semi-final
10:25 AM | November 08, 2022
PTI to challenge FIR of assassination attempt on Imran Khan