LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar pre­sided over an anti-crime review meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters, here on Sunday. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Investigation Huss­nain Haider, all SPs of all units including Operations, Investiga­tion, Dolphin Squad, CRO, ARF along with ASPs and other re­lated officers participated in the meeting.

The CCPO Lahore reviewed the overall crime control and law and order situation. He also re­viewed progress in the cases under investigation of heinous crimes including murder, at­tempt to murder, robbery, mo­torcycle theft, extortion and kidnapping. The CCPO Lahore urged the senior police officers to improve their performance in preventive operations and investigation matters so as to control crime and ensure con­viction of the accused criminals. He directed them to ensure 100 per cent biometric attendance in all police stations and police offices of Lahore Police. He fur­ther directed all the senior offi­cers including DIGs and SSPs to improve their public exposure, moving in the field and improv­ing interaction with public, holding Open Courts at least once in a week to address the issues of citizens at the door­steps. Representative officers of Investigation, Operations, Dolphin Squad, AVLS and other related units should be pres­ent in the Open Courts so as to resolve issues of complainants related to them