ISLAMABAD - A delegation of visiting Chinese disaster management experts has presented its preliminary report on the damages caused by the recent flash floods in Pakistan and suggested measures to prevent similar disasters in future. The 11-member delegation, led by Xu Xianbiao from the Department of Flood Control and Drought Relief, Ministry of Emergency Management of China, presented the report after visiting various flood-hit areas of Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. The delegation also included experts from the Ministry of Water Resources of China, and the Meteorological Administration of China. The report stated that the heaviest rainfall since 1961 hit 84 districts, or one-third of the total area of Pakistan, affecting nearly 33 million people, or one-seventh of the total population of the country. The report said that Pakistan was unable to cope with the post-disaster situation alone. Homeless people living in shelters are in dire need of emergency relief. Crops on vast lands are destroyed and food shortage and hunger are imminent, the report stated. The Chinese team leader Xu Xianbiao also shared China’s practical experience of flood control. He said that the team will soon come up with its detailed report, and hoped that the Chinese and Pakistani authorities will join hands to cope with the situation. The report called for further improved relief activities to ensure that the affected people have food, clean water, clothing, medical aids and shelter. The report called for speeding up the drainage in waterlogged areas and giving priority to the restoration of lifeline installations, including power and transportation infrastructure as well as restoring the order of production and livelihood in flood-hit areas. The report called for incorporating major flood control projects in the national strategic plan, including flood control reservoirs, embankment reinforcement and capacity lifting, lake management and expansion of drainage projects.