QUETTA - Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday ex­pressed his sorrow over the land­slide incident that submerged the people on the beach in Jiwani area of Gwadar district. In a con­dolence message received here, the Chief Minister expressed his serious concerns about the peo­ple being buried under the mass of earth. The Chief Minister also directed the Deputy Commis­sioner Gwadar to immediately start effective relief operations at the incident site and utilize all resources to safely evacuate the people stranded under the mass of earth.