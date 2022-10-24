RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (ANL) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday warned that the country is close to default. In a statement on Twitter, the AML chief said that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has failed as he did not get any help and neither was he given the chance for a meeting. He further said the upcoming ten days of politics are very important and also pinpointed that the problem of national security has arisen. Sheikh Rashid underscored that the country is close to defaulting.
