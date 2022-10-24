Share:

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (ANL) chief and former inte­rior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday warned that the country is close to default. In a statement on Twitter, the AML chief said that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has failed as he did not get any help and neither was he given the chance for a meeting. He further said the upcoming ten days of politics are very important and also pinpointed that the prob­lem of national security has arisen. Sheikh Rashid under­scored that the country is close to defaulting.