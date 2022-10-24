Share:

QUETTA - Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Informa­tion Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi met with Deputy Commission­er Nasirabad Engineer Ayesha Zehri during her visit of the district on Sunday. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad briefed Dr, Rubaba Khan Buledi regarding the situation of the flood affect­ed areas and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities. She also informed Dr. Rubaba about the ongoing initiatives by government and non-gov­ernment organizations (NGOs) in the district. Ex­pressing her satisfaction on performance of local administration and NGOs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the size of the flood disaster was huge which could not be dealt with by the government alone saying that the International organizations and philanthropists should come forward to take part in making aid of flood victims possible. She said that the people were facing difficulties in the areas due to their houses and ready crops were damaged by flood and rains who would need as­sistance saying that the federal and provincial gov­ernments were utilizing all available resources, but the situation was still noteworthy. She further said that for the rehabilitation process, it was necessary to make the survey process transparent and help the deserving people saying that we would not leave flood victims alone in difficult time so in this context, practical steps were being taken to ensure provision of facilities including health to victims in flood affected areas. Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi also congratulated Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri on receiving the award from Pakistan Engineering Council. Central leaders of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Attaullah Khan Buledi and Mir Asadullah Khan Buledi were also present on this occasion.