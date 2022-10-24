Share:

LAHORE - As many as 298 cases of dengue virus with two deaths were re­ported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to health department sources on Sunday, the two deaths were reported from Lahore. A total of 12,974 cases of dengue virus were re­ported during the current year while 16 people died of virus and 1072 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 143 cases of dengue in Lahore with highest number in the province while 52 cases were reported in Rawal­pindi, 23 in Gujranwala, 34 in Multan, 06 in Kasur, 06 in Fais­alabad, 10 in Sheikhupura, 03 in Sialkot, 03 in Muzaffargarh, 06 in Narowal, 01 in Pakpattan, 02 in Jhelum, 02 in Sahiwal, 02 in Vehari, 01 in Bahawalnagar, 01 in Jhang, 01 in Layyah, 01 in Rahimyar Khan and 01 case in Sargodha during the last 24 hours. All the suspected cases of dengue have been kept un­der surveillance and their tests were being conducted. The anti-dengue squad of the Punjab Pri­mary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) destroyed dengue larvae at 2807 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance. The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 441,570 indoor and 112,560 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precaution­ary measures and keep their en­vironment clean and dry to pro­tect themselves from dengue.