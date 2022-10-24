Share:

LAHORE - Director Cor­porate Affairs and Sustainabili­ty Nestle Pakistan Sheikh Waqar Ahmad and Director Human Re­sources Nestle Hajra Omer on Sunday called on Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. They presented a cheque worth Rs 10 million from Nestle to the prime minister for the PM Flood Relief Fund, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. PM praised Nestle’s continuous efforts and support in floods and natural disasters, said the Press release. Earlier in the month, Nestle donated 325000 litres of water, 10000 litres of packed milk and 700000 cups of Bunyad Nutrition powder (iron fortified specialised formula for young children) for the flood affected people to NDMA and PDMA, Sindh. Employees of Nes­tle Pakistan also raised Rs 6 mil­lion and donated to Akhuwat in an effort to support rehabilita­tion activities of flood affected.