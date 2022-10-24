Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) De­partment in collaboration with Bargad organization, celebrated the festival of Diwali on Sunday as notable figures belonging to different faiths participated in the event. The celebrations fea­tured the burning of oil lamps, cake cutting ceremony, sweets and fruit distribution, vegetar­ian dinner, and messages by dignitaries and leaders to show solidarity with the Hindu com­munity in Pakistan. Secretary for Human Rights and Minori­ties Affairs Muhammad Masood Mukhtar, MPA Youdester Cho­han, Zainat Umair, Shahida Ahmed, Secretary Punjab As­sembly Inayat Ullah Lak and members of the Green for White Working Group also joined the event. In his speech, Secretary Muhammad Masood Mukhtar said that the HR&MA depart­ment had been working hard to ensure rights for all minorities and provide equal opportunities to them in all fields of life. Other dignitaries also spoke during the joint celebrations of Diwali to spread a message of solidar­ity with members of other reli­gions in Pakistan. Bargad’s rep­resentative Iqbal Haider Butt appreciated the official efforts to commemorate Diwali and other religious days of minorities. MPA Youdester Chohan in his speech referred to the Quaid-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah’s historical remarks in his speech on 11th August 1947. “You are free! You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.”