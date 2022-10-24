Share:

LAHORE-World No. 27 Mustafa El Sirty of Egypt outpaced compatriot Mohammad El Sherbini to win the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotels International Men Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Sunday.

El Sirty though couldn’t start well and lost the first game 4-11. He then made a strong comeback and won the second game 11-5. He continued his good show and took the third one by 11-7. El Sirty once again faced tough resistance from his opponent before winning the decisive game 11-8, thus clinching the title in 49 minutes.

In the Serena Hotels Combaxx Sports International Women Squash Championship, Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir had to struggle hard to overcome compatriot Malak Khafagy 11-6, 10-12, 11-4, 6-11, 12-10 in 37 minutes to to win the title.

Over 30 players from 16 countries featured in the two events. The five-day championships were organised by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The men and women events carried a prize purse of US$30,000 and US$12,000 respectively.

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the finalists.

“The PSF has been putting wonderful efforts for the elevation of squash in the country. The federation intends to send a message across the world that we have every potential to conduct mega squash events and host top world players in an efficient manner,” said PSF Secretary Group Captain Zafaryab Iqbal.

“Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports have joined hands with the PSF and PAF for the national cause of promoting squash in the country. We heartily appreciate the sports diplomacy initiative as shared by Serena Hotels as their integral part to build stronger relations with the communities. Pakistan has a tradition of excellence in many sports, but competitive sports require the support of organizations through sponsorships and promotions,” said Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels.