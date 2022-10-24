Share:

Pakistan has been dealing with the energy crisis for the last two decades, and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better. Population residing across the length and breadth of country has been expanding exponentially and we are nowhere near sorted. As our population is increasing, the country’s energy needs are also rising. To produce enough power to meet the rising demand, the country has to rely on expensive and polluting diesel generators to make up for the energy shortfall.

In 2018, this costed Pakistan more than PKR 3.33 trillion, which is about 6% of their GDP. As much as the government is trying to contain the price hike, it is also our responsibility as sustainable cognizant citizens to play our part. This is because as the demand keeps increasing, the generation and distribution companies are unable to meet the unchecked demand, and this is anticipated to worsen over time, unless we make long-term lifestyle changes that will allow all of us to share energy so that there is more for everyone.

Electricity conservation is important in Pakistan because, while improving the supply will require a long-term strategy on a macro level, all of us can attempt to reduce the demand for energy and, as a result, bring down the price collectively. This will also help to reduce the pollution caused by the generators. In addition to this, it can help to reduce the country’s carbon footprint and greenhouse emissions.

What Can You do to Conserve Electricity in Pakistan?

One of the best ways to conserve electricity in Pakistan is to turn off appliances when you’re not using them. You might be surprised to learn that the average Pakistani household spends PKR 22,200 per month on electricity. That’s enough money to feed a family for a month! Turning off electrical appliances when you’re leaving the room also helps. Leaving your appliances on stand-by also contributes to the bill. So make sure you unplug them turn off the switch. You might even consider investing in dimmable LED bulbs to reduce your lighting costs further.

How to Find Out Which Appliances Use the

Most Energy?

Are you curious to know which appliances are the biggest energy hogs in your home? Well, there’s an easy way to find out. First, grab a pen and paper and write down the appliances that you use the most. Next, jot down how many hours each appliance is in use per day. Finally, add up the hours and divide that number by the cost of energy per hour. In this way, you will know exactly how much energy each appliance costs you each day. This will enable you to make more informed decisions about how to reduce your energy bills.

Tips for Conserving Electricity in Your Home

Are you interested in learning more about the best ways to conserve electricity in your home? Great! Let’s dive right in. First, you should make sure that your appliances are energy efficient. Look out for the energy stars on your appliances. You can also check energy rating labels on each appliance. It’s also a good idea to replace your old appliances with new, energy-efficient ones. This is especially true in the case of your fridge and air conditioner. Another great way to reduce your electricity bills is to repair your leaks. If you don’t know where they are, you can hire an expert to find them for you.

All around the world, people are struggling to make ends meet. The cost of living is rising, and various segments, especially the lower and middle income groups are having a tough time keeping up. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to make a choice between quality of life and energy conservation.

You can enjoy the things you love and save money on your bills at the same time. All you need to do is follow these tips for saving energy, and minute tweaks in lifestyle changes will definitely go a long way. Electricity conservation has never been more important.