MULTAN - The Environment Protection Depart­ment (EPD), during an ongoing drive to avert smog, sealed 30 industrial units and brick kilns, and imposed fines of more than one million rupees on violators for causing air pollution.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar, while talking to me­dia here on Sunday said the inspec­tion of the industrial units, smoke-emitting vehicles and brick kilns was being ensured on daily basis as pre­ventive measures to prevent smog.

He further said various depart­mental teams were conducting raids on a regular basis while a special squad had also been constituted by the provincial government consid­ering the worsening situation of air quality in the district.

He said strict measures were be­ing taken as “smog has been de­clared a calamity” in terms of the Punjab National Calamities (preven­tion & relief) Act 1958.

He said they had inspected 20 in­dustrial units last week while two units were sealed over violation and Rs350,000 fine was also im­posed on them.

Likewise, 46 brick kilns were also checked and 28 were sealed over violation while Rs6,50,000 fine was also imposed. The EPD official fur­ther informed that 321 vehicles were checked and 73 were chal­laned while a fine of Rs47,000 was imposed over emitting smoke.

He said the smog situation was under control across the district due to the implementation of timely measures and hoped that it would remain normal. A special control room had been established at EPD headquarters to monitor the ac­tivities regarding smog prevention, Hameed Akhtar added.

7 MEPCO OFFICIALS PENALISED IN DEPARTMENTAL CASES

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has issued or­ders to award punishments to seven employees, including officers while deciding the departmental cases.

Taking action under Pakistan WAP­DA Employees E&D Rules, 1978, SDO Abdul Hakeem Sub-Division Amir Fa­rooq was demoted by two ranks for two years in the current scale after being proved in a case made during his posting as SDO Construction Sub-Division Vehari while an annual in­crement also been withheld for one year in another case.

In the case of Line Superintendent Grade-II Meclod Ganj sub division Bahawalnagar Atta Farid during his posting in Construction Sub Division Vehari, one grade demotion for one year, Rs144,000 fine was imposed to SDO Transformers Reclamation Workshop Vehari Muhammad Ha­mad, over causing damage to depart­ment during his posting in Tibba Sul­tanpur Sub Division and Rs26,670 fine imposed in another case.

The orders issued to recover Rs44,450 from Line Superintendent Grade-I Satellite Town Sub Division Burewala Muhammad Yunus in the case of causing damage during post­ing at Tibba Sultanpur sub division. 50 percent amount of the loss from Line Superintendent Grade-II City Sub Division Vehari Khalil Ahmad in the case of damage to the institution.

Similarly, one annual increment of each of Resident Engineer 132KV Burewala Sub Division Muham­mad Azam and Line Superintendent Grade-I Farrukh Shehbaz Lodhi of Kasbah Marral Sub Division has been stopped for one year in the de­partmental cases.