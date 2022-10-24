ISLAMABAD   -  The Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations would be installed at five Mo­torway locations, keep­ing in view the number of vehicles commuting on a particular road. “NHA has included EV charging stations in the contracts of filling stations. Conces­sionaires/contractors are installing the same in line with the numbers of EV vehicles commuting on a particular road,” an offi­cial told APP. He said that presently the EV charging stations were being in­stalled at locations includ­ing Rashakai service area, Islamabad -Peshawar mo­torway (M-1), Tandliyan­wala service area, Lahore - Islamabad motorway (M-3), Dandewal service area, Pindi Bhattian-Fais­alabad, Khanewal mo­torway (M-4), Khanewal service area, and Hazara service area, Hassanab­dal-Havelian Expressway (E-35). “Moreover, M/s MORE (Pvt.) Ltd. being the BoT concessionaire of M-2 has installed an EV charg­ing facility at Bhera Ser­vice Area on M-2,” he said. He was of the view that other fuel stations across the motorway network would also install the EV charging facilities, with an increase in the number of EV vehicles.

Biden opens door to probing Elon Musk's cooperation with foreign countries