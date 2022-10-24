Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations would be installed at five Mo­torway locations, keep­ing in view the number of vehicles commuting on a particular road. “NHA has included EV charging stations in the contracts of filling stations. Conces­sionaires/contractors are installing the same in line with the numbers of EV vehicles commuting on a particular road,” an offi­cial told APP. He said that presently the EV charging stations were being in­stalled at locations includ­ing Rashakai service area, Islamabad -Peshawar mo­torway (M-1), Tandliyan­wala service area, Lahore - Islamabad motorway (M-3), Dandewal service area, Pindi Bhattian-Fais­alabad, Khanewal mo­torway (M-4), Khanewal service area, and Hazara service area, Hassanab­dal-Havelian Expressway (E-35). “Moreover, M/s MORE (Pvt.) Ltd. being the BoT concessionaire of M-2 has installed an EV charg­ing facility at Bhera Ser­vice Area on M-2,” he said. He was of the view that other fuel stations across the motorway network would also install the EV charging facilities, with an increase in the number of EV vehicles.