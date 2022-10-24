Share:

The internet is the best thing since sliced bread. But as any convenience comes with a price, the internet has its own pitfalls. From creating images for good or bad to damaging reputations, technology is being used and misused with immunity. Video and audio clips are being floated to shape opinions. The short-term gains through manipulating facts seem to be the order of the day. Even if one knows a certain clip is doctored, the need to have it circulated even ‘for fun’ is compelling. Going viral seems more important than being factually correct. In the process, no one is under any check for defaming someone. One perceives that one is actually doing a favour to mankind. Bringing out the truth!

Hence, every such act is justified in the name of ‘freedom of expression’, and you are at liberty to harass anyone even the sitting Ministers in public. Hurling abuses openly, recording it proudly and then uploading it on social media has become the norm. The good news? People tend to forget about any such incidents soon. However, truth and morals have quietly flown out of the window. No one seems to realize that in an attempt to bring out the so-called truth, one is actually causing new issues rather than addressing the old ones.

On the other hand, the focus is more on ‘who leaked it and why’ rather than finding the truth for taking appropriate rectifying measures. The ‘culprit’ would first deny, then try to sheepishly explain before lamenting the timing of the ‘leak’. In the case of known figures, no less than matters of national interest are brought forward in defence as if they are not defending themselves but the country’s national interest. Blame-gaming ensues, debating on the obvious malice of the ‘perpetrators’ while completely overlooking the content.

In the event, the clip is considered worth responding to, a counter-clip would be in order instead of showing any remorse. If a court of law takes cognizance of any incorrect utterance, a simple apology would do the trick. Matter ends as he has apologized. Let’s move on…!!! If the clip has some conclusive proof, the ‘defamed’ would be advised to go into hiding for some time to reappear on screen looking as innocent as a chick coming out of the egg. The word ‘shame’ has lost its meaning. Conversely, such a social media ‘convict’ is considered a strong-willed person who braved the opposing winds with courage. Society has accepted this outrageous trend as part of life. Talk about moral degeneration!

Espionage was once considered to be a legitimate ploy to subdue the enemy. These days, keeping ‘tapes’ on someone is being used as a tool to get the job done. A ‘statecraft’ for using it at appropriate times. And if you do not have a ‘tape’ on someone you don’t like? Well, manufacture one. It is then no surprise that technology-savvy dudes are in such demand these days. On the other hand, people are gradually becoming indifferent to ‘facts’ as one could literally get away with murder. Noor Mukadam’s murder followed by Sarah Inam’s equally brutal homicide speak volumes about the present state of consciousness. The irony is that even after going viral on social media, such incidents do not go beyond sensationalizing matters. The powerful social media seems helpless facing legal technicalities.

The government’s response on audio leaks also smacks of indifference. Treating it like business as usual, a panel has been constituted for digging out the details. Which details? Would the panel be able to name the ‘perpetrators’? Or, just like numerous such committees or panels formed in the past, this matter too would be shelved or forgotten? By revealing that no ‘hostile’ or ‘internal agency’ was involved in the embarrassing audio leaks from the PM’s house, the Interior Minister has raised a couple of questions. How have we concluded that it was not any hostile or internal agency’s job? How has it been determined who it was not ---- particularly when the panel is yet to start the investigation? Why was the same method not used to determine who it was? More importantly, why is the main issue not being addressed? Shouldn’t the focus also be on the contents of the recordings?

From the ‘conspiracy’ hatched to the ‘conspiracy’ that allegedly caused the recent regime-change in the country is now in the open. The tapes clearly point towards a plan to utilize the cipher message sent from Washington by Ambassador Asad Majeed. Here again, the focus is on how these recordings were made public and by whom? One is at a loss to understand the logic behind the argument. The PM’s copy of the cipher is missing? Copies of all ciphers are available with the Foreign Office. Clearly, the main issue is being avoided. And what is the main issue here? Can a cipher message sent by your own Ambassador be used as conclusive proof of any foreign conspiratorial plot? How could you hold others responsible on the basis of your own testimony? Has anyone contacted Donald Lu and asked what prompted him to disclose a State secret to a foreign diplomat? The devil is surely in the details.

That brings us to some of the difficult questions no one seems to address:

-Shouldn’t we have an implementable policy on the use of social media?

-Is our society becoming indifferent to all important issues of national interest?

-Where is this seriously polarized country heading to?

-Is the ongoing political uncertainty by default or by design?

-Is anyone genuinely concerned about the country’s image both at home and abroad?

-Does Pakistan have a Foreign Policy?

-Can a country sinking in floods and debt survive merely on scandals and speeches?

-Do we need a new system for evaluating truth and initiate appropriate measures?

-Can anything and everything be justified in the name of ‘politics’?

-Why does our conscience seem as dead as a doornail?

Any answers?