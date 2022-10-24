Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Expo Centre’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maryam Khawar and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar Sunday discussed possibilities to enhance cooperation between the two organisations.

During the meeting held here at Lahore Chamber, Maryam Khawar proposed joint ventures with LCCI for Global Village like projects where Expo Centre would provide space and LCCI make the arrangements and event. She said the Pak Expo Centre was an authority which constructs, develops, maintains and provides space for events.

“We have already acquired space for the expo centre in Quetta and a boundary wall has been constructed around the acquired land. In Peshawar, in collaboration with Sarhad Chamber, an expo centre has been 75 percent completed,” she said, adding that relatively small expo centers projects in Multan and Faisalabad were also in the pipeline.

Maryam said, “The expo centre wants to facilitate the business community and we have not increased our rates since 2010, just a small increase of 10 percent has been added in the rates due to COVID and inactivity of expo centres due to the maintenance work caused by the government decision to turn expo into a hospital and the facility was deteriorated.” She said that Lahore Expo Centre was booked for 2023 also and they were taking bookings for 2024 now. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that LCCI was ready to cooperate for the big events like Lahore food festival which was in a planning phase, the two teams one each of LCCI and expo centre could sit-together and plan something in this regards. The CEO expo proposed a textile museum in the expo centre and sought cooperation from LCCI.

The president LCCI agreed and said LCCI would make all-out efforts for success of the project.