At long last, after a lot of trials and tribulations, Pakistan has finally exited the FATF grey-list. The exit had long been awaited, with the country hoping for a reprieve after each progress review held in the last couple of years. This is a commendable achievement which should be celebrated as it shows what the country is capable of achieving when the national leadership works together towards a common goal.

Pakistan had been prescribed two concurrent action plans by the FATF, which tracked compliance on a total of 34 action points and it is no small fear that the country came through on all of them. This is despite the fact that there were efforts to discredit Pakistan’s progress and at times it seemed that the goalposts were constantly in motion.

Towards the end of this year, an FATF team verified Pakistan’s progress on reforming its anti-money laundering regime as well as the measures taken to block terrorism financing and found them to be satisfactory. On Friday last week, the watchdog gave a clean shit and said that Pakistan has successfully implemented both the Action Plans. This entails cracking down on sleeping terror cells and their finances as well as prosecuting them, accordingly.

While Pakistan has suffered economically and in terms of its reputation due to this grey-listing over the past four years, there are some gains that have come out of this which should be preserved and further built upon. Pakistan has now overhauled the regulation of the domestic financial system to enhance monitoring of who has been using it and how. As a result, it is now much more difficult for nefarious elements to use the system to launder black funds or move them around. Better oversight of the various channels of the financial system will make it easier for the state to crackdown on criminal activities and will also increase investor confidence while boosting the chances of more FDI coming into the country.