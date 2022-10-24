Share:

QUETTA - Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Balochistan, Zahid Shah said that the five-day anti-polio cam­paign would start from Monday (Oc­tober-24) in 426 union councils of 19 districts of the province. He expressed these views in his statement issued here on Sunday said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign over 1.7 million children up to five years of age would be administered polio drops in the districts. “Around 6,820 teams would be assigned to administer po­lio drops to children during the cam­paign”, he mentioned. He further said that foolproof security to be provided to all the staff during the campaign on which Balochistan Levies, Police and FC jawans would be deployed in order to control any untoward situa­tion during drive. Syed Zaid Shah said no case of polio has been reported in Balochistan since January 2021, there was no polio virus in the environment of the province since April 2021, the presence of polio virus in the districts of other provinces of the country and in Afghanistan was a challenge for the Balochistan. He urged all the par­ents to fully cooperate with the polio workers during the campaign to pre­vent polio diseases to give their chil­dren polio vaccine.