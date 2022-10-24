Share:

Pakistan is experiencing its worst humanitarian-crisis in a decade, spurred by extreme torrential rainfall and devastating flood. Owing to mismanagement, Pakistan is suffering from economic problems, corruption, poverty, illiteracy, etc.

Current situation is the big example of mismanagement that monsoon turns into devastation and our government is taking relief funds, material from many countries but not utilise that material transparent way. In our province there are still under water cities and villages where people are displaced and facing dearth of facilities.

According to the report the worst hit districts show that 68 percent flood people were denied assistance and discriminate against in relief and recovery services. Flood effected people complained of inadequate service due to corruption and nepotism. It is suggested that the government try to reduce the trust deficit so that resource mobilisation can be made with effective coordination of the international community.

KOMAL SAMO,

Karachi.