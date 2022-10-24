Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday said that provincial government was committed to the complete eradication of polio and the regime was provided complete secu­rity to the polio workers for making po­lio campaign successful in Balochistan.

In his message on the occasion of World Polio Day, he said due to infec­tious diseases like polio, children suffer lifelong disability and we have to save our children from disability through joint efforts.

The Chief Minister said that the pur­pose of celebrating this day was to erad­icate polio from the country and society and to secure the future of our children. He said that the role of civil society, polio activists, scholars and media were key in a successful polio campaign saying that there was a need to struggle with consistency to eradicate polio virus

Paying homage to the martyred polio workers, the Chief Minister said that to­day we should remember the sacrifices of the martyred polio workers who had sacrificed their lives for the eradica­tion of this disease. Saluting the work­ers who played a key role in the polio campaign, he said that the society was grateful to them saying that on this day, ceremonies to be organized all over the world where awareness is given about the prevention and treatment of this disease.

He said that many countries have eradicated polio with a lot of hard work and efforts. He said that eliminating po­lio was not impossible but it was defi­nitely difficult for which we all have to play a joint role. He said that our goal was also how to ensure the eradication of this deadly virus so that our country was also polio free adding that the pro­vincial government was committed to the complete eradication of polio. He said that the regime was provided com­plete security to the polio workers so that no child would remain administrat­ing of polio drops.

CM BALOCHISTAN CONGRATULATES HINDU COMMUNITY ON DIWALI

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday congratu­lated the Hindu community on the aus­picious occasion of Diwali. In his con­gratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the Hindu community settled in Balochistan for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture and the minorities here have full religious freedom and equal rights. He said that our religion provided the protection of the rights of people belonging to all re­ligions and complete religious freedom.

The CM said that the provincial gov­ernment has also taken special mea­sures for the security of minorities and has ensured the protection of temples and gurdwaras across the province and the minorities were being given all the rights with full religious freedom. A Department of Minority Affairs has also been created for the Provincial Govern­ment is ensuring the implementation of the quota allocated for the minori­ties and they are also being provided with equal employment opportunities, he said. Mr, Bizenjo said that the Con­stitution of Pakistan was provided full guarantees for the provision of equal and equal rights to minorities and the Balochistan government was also fully aware of its responsibilities in this re­gard.