ISLAMABAD - Despite former prime minister Imran Khan sees backdoor talks a futile exercise, some se­rious efforts are under­way to lower the rising political temperatures in the federal capital, and to avert any like­ly showdown between the opposition Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the coalition government.

At least two PTI lead­ers have recently met with the representa­tives of the ruling co­alition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as some pow­erful quarters want that both sides sit togeth­er to end the ongoing stalemate, some back­ground interviews with the opposition party have revealed.

A PTI leader wishing anonymity confirmed to The Nation that for­mer speaker Nation­al Assembly Asad Qais­er and former defence minister Pervez Khat­tak are leading the ne­gotiations process from the PTI side but added that these are “warm-up” meetings. He said that other senior lead­ers of the party would get involved when these talks take place at some serious level.

The party leader pre­dicted that the ongoing political impasse would not go beyond the mid­dle of November. When asked whether the pres­ent turmoil would only end with the appoint­

ment of new chief of army staff that is due at the end of November, he underlined that there is likelihood that some major issues between the government and the PTI will be settled down much before the new army chief takes charge of his office. “Some powerful quarters are involved in this process and they want the issues to be resolved at earliest for bringing political and eco­nomic stability in the coun­try.” Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had also made ef­forts to engage the govern­ment and the PTI in the backdoor talks. There is a deadlock between the ruling coalition and the PTI on the present five-year term of the government as the former wants to complete its ten­ure that will end in August and the latter demands early election. On Saturday, Chair­man PTI Imran Khan had said that he would announce the date of his much awaited anti-government long march to Islamabad next week as he has lost hope in the out­come of backdoor talks. He further said that the govern­ment was not ready to hold snap polls — a primary de­mand of the PTI. Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif in a re­cent announcement has also shown his willingness to talk to his arch rival PTI what he said for the “sake of nation­al interest.” It is unlikely that both Sharif and Khan hold a direct meeting to end the standoff as the latter wants that he would be losing his narrative on corruption if agreed to such an interac­tion. While the government and PTI are in backdoor contacts, both sides are ex­erting pressure on each oth­er with each passing day for a better bargain on the ne­gotiations table, political ex­perts view. The government is doing so by highlighting the verdict of Election Com­mission that disqualified PTI chief Khan from hold­ing a seat in the National Assembly for the remaining term in Toshakhana refer­ence, and registering more cases against the leaders and workers of the opposi­tion party.