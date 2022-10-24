ISLAMABAD - Despite former prime minister Imran Khan sees backdoor talks a futile exercise, some serious efforts are underway to lower the rising political temperatures in the federal capital, and to avert any likely showdown between the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the coalition government.
At least two PTI leaders have recently met with the representatives of the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as some powerful quarters want that both sides sit together to end the ongoing stalemate, some background interviews with the opposition party have revealed.
A PTI leader wishing anonymity confirmed to The Nation that former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and former defence minister Pervez Khattak are leading the negotiations process from the PTI side but added that these are “warm-up” meetings. He said that other senior leaders of the party would get involved when these talks take place at some serious level.
The party leader predicted that the ongoing political impasse would not go beyond the middle of November. When asked whether the present turmoil would only end with the appoint
ment of new chief of army staff that is due at the end of November, he underlined that there is likelihood that some major issues between the government and the PTI will be settled down much before the new army chief takes charge of his office. “Some powerful quarters are involved in this process and they want the issues to be resolved at earliest for bringing political and economic stability in the country.” Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had also made efforts to engage the government and the PTI in the backdoor talks. There is a deadlock between the ruling coalition and the PTI on the present five-year term of the government as the former wants to complete its tenure that will end in August and the latter demands early election. On Saturday, Chairman PTI Imran Khan had said that he would announce the date of his much awaited anti-government long march to Islamabad next week as he has lost hope in the outcome of backdoor talks. He further said that the government was not ready to hold snap polls — a primary demand of the PTI. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a recent announcement has also shown his willingness to talk to his arch rival PTI what he said for the “sake of national interest.” It is unlikely that both Sharif and Khan hold a direct meeting to end the standoff as the latter wants that he would be losing his narrative on corruption if agreed to such an interaction. While the government and PTI are in backdoor contacts, both sides are exerting pressure on each other with each passing day for a better bargain on the negotiations table, political experts view. The government is doing so by highlighting the verdict of Election Commission that disqualified PTI chief Khan from holding a seat in the National Assembly for the remaining term in Toshakhana reference, and registering more cases against the leaders and workers of the opposition party.